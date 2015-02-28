Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for the first day of March announced

 Top
    Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for  March, 1 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that the variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

    The fog is likely to be at night and in the morning. South wind will transfer to the northern in the afternoon.

    The air temperature will be +3+2°C at night and +8+12°C in the daytime.

    Tomorrow it will be foggy  in some regions of Azerbaijan  at night and in the morning. The drizzle is also likely to be in northern and eastern regions. East wind will blow.

    The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +8+13°C in the daytime, -2+3°C at night in mountains and -5-10°C, +3+7°C in highlands in the daytime.

