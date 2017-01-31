Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for February announced

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for February, 2017 announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in February, average monthly temperature will be close to climate norm.

Average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate norm.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +4-+6°C (0-+5°C at nights, 3-8 degrees of frost on some days, +7-+12°C in the daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 21-24 mm), slightly higher in some places.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Average monthly temperature is expected to be from 1 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat (+5-+11°C at nights, 13-18 degrees on some days, 20-25 degrees of frost on the mountainous areas, 3-8 degrees of frost in the daytime, 0-5 degrees of heat on some days), which as close to the climate norm.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (norm 11-29 mm), but slightly higher in some places.

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be from 2 degrees of frost to 1 degrees of heat (0-+5°C at nights, 13-18 degrees of frost on some days, +5-+10°C in the daytime, 2-7 degrees of frost on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 25-35 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +2-+5°C (from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat at nights, 8-13 degrees of frost on some days, +7+12°C in the daytime, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 15-36 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat (0-5 degrees of heat at night, 8-13 degrees on some days, 18-23 degrees of frost on mountainous areas, +7+12°C in the daytime, 0-+5°C on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (24-55 mm) and a little bit higher than the norm in some areas.

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +4-+6°C (0-+5°C at nights, 4-9 degrees of frost on some days, +9+14°C in the daytime, some days from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (21-35 mm).

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +2+5°C (0+5°C at nights, 2-7 degrees of ffrost on some days, 13-18 degrees of frost on the mountains, +8+13°C in the daytime, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (44-105 mm).