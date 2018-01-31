Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for February 1 announced

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for the first day of February in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog and mist will be observed in some places in the morning. Mild north-west wind will blow.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 0+3 C at night, +5+7 in daytime, in Baku 0+2 C at night, +5+7 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 764 mm mercury column to 772 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 60-70%.

In the regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be rainy, snow predicted in some places and gradually stop during the daytime. Fog predicted in some places at night and in the morning. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places at night and in the morning.

Temperature will vary from -3 C of frost to +2 C at night, +5+9 C in daytime, in mountains -3-7 C of frost at night, 0-3 of frost in the daytime.