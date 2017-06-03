Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for day off announced

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 4, weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

However, intermittent rain is expected in some places of peninsula in the morning.

North wind will blow.

The temperature will be 15-20 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 25-30 in the daytime, 18-20 in Baku at night, 28-30 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% in the daytime.

Weather in Azerbaijan's regions will be mainly rainless. However, in some mountainous regions lightning and intermittent rain expected.

Fog will be observed on some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 15-20 degrees of heat at night, 28-33 in the daytime, 7-12 on mountains at night, 16-21 in the daytime.