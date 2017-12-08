Weather forecast for tomorrow was announced

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 9. Drizzling rain predicted on some places at night and in morning. North-west wind will be replaced by south wind in daytime.

Temperature will be 2-5 degrees of heat at night, 8-10 in daytime, 2-4 in Baku at night, 8-10 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 50-55% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula till December 11 is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog will be observed on some places at night and in morning, drizzle on eastern regions. West wind will blow.

Temperature will be from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat at night, 6-11 in daytime, 1-6 on mountains at night, 12-17 degrees of frost on high mountainous areas and 2-7 degrees of heat in daytime.