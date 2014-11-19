Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ The cloudy, gloomy and rainless weather is expected to be in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 20. The north-east wind will blow. Report was informed by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The weather temperature is expected to be 7-10°C at night, 12-14°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will fall from 773 mm to 769, relative humidity will be 85-95%.

The misty and drizzly weather is likely to be in Azerbaijani regions at night and in the morning. The rain is expected to be in some north and east regions. The east wind will blow.

The weather temperature is expected to be 4-9°C at night, 11-16°C in the daytime, 0-5°C in mountains, 3°C below zero in some places and 4-9°C in the daytime.