Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ On Novemebr 16, the cloudy, gloomy and dry weather is expected to be within a day. Mist and drizzle is likely to be at night and in the morning. Mild north wind will strengthen towards the evening. Report was informed by National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

The weather temperature is expected to be 8-11°C at night, 13-17°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will increase from 764 mm to 767 mm. Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night and in the evening, 85-95% during the day time.

The occasional rainy weather is expected to be in Azerbaijani regions. The north wind will blow and strengthen.

The weather temperature is likely to be 5-10°C at night, 12-17°C in the day time, in mountainous areas 0-5°C and 5°C below zero in some places and 5-10°C in the day time.