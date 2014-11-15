Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan

The weather temperature is expected to be 8-11°C at night, 13-17°C in the daytime.
The atmospheric pressure will increase from 764 mm to 767 mm. Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night and in the evening, 85-95% during the day time.
The occasional rainy weather is expected to be in Azerbaijani regions. The north wind will blow and strengthen.
The weather temperature is likely to be 5-10°C at night, 12-17°C in the day time, in mountainous areas 0-5°C and 5°C below zero in some places and 5-10°C in the day time.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook