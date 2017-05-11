Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on May 12 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. However, rain is expected in some places at night and in the evening.

Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 12-15 C at night, 18-21 C in daytime, in Baku 13-15 C at night, 19-21 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 760 mm Hg will rise to 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night, 60-70% in afternoon.

In some places of Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 19-23 C in daytime, in mountains 4-9 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime.