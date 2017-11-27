Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 28. Drizzle predicted in some places at night. The mild north-west wind will blow and occasionally intensify.

Temperature will be 2-5 C of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 9-12 C in daytime, in Baku 3-5 C at night and 9-11 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 768 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% during the daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan, weather will be mainly rainless, however, rain predicted in northern and eastern regions. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify in some places in daytime.

Temperature will vary from -2 degrees of frost to +5 degrees at night, 9-13 C in daytime. On mountains, air temperature will be -1-6 C of frost at night and 2-7 C in daytime.