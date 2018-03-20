Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 21, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, but mainly rainless. Some places will be rainy in the evening. Fog is predicted in some areas in the morning. North-western wind will blow, and will intensify in daytime.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 8-10 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 15-17 C in daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 755 mm mercury column to 761 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow the weather will be mainly rainless. But lightning, intermittent rain and snow in mountainous areas are expected. Ecologists predict hail in some places during the day. The weather will be foggy in some areas. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some regions. Temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 19-24 C in daytime, in mountains 2-5 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime.