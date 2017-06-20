Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on June 21, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, but mainly rainless.

However, it will be rainy in some places of the peninsula at night and in the morning.

Mild north-western wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on peninsula will be 18-21 C at night, 24-28 C in afternoon, in Baku 18-20 C at night, 26-28 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure rises above 752 mm mercury column to 756 mm mercury column.

Relative humidity will be 65-75%.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches is expected to be 19-20 C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 21-22 C at Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 23-24 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, daytime comfortable weather conditions are favorable for meteo-sensitive people in the background of the advantageous gentle wind of the Absheron peninsula on June 23.

In some regions of Azerbaijan, lightning and intermittent rain are expected. The weather will be rainy in some places. West wind will intensify in some places. The temperature will be 16-21 C at night, 26-31 C in afternoon, in mountains 10-15 C at night and 17-22 C in afternoon.