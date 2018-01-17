Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for January 18 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. South wind will blow and intensify in daytime. Light fog predicted in some places during morning. South-west wind will blow and intensify in the daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 0-3 C at night, 5-8 in daytime, in Baku 1-3 C at night, 5-7 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from normal 761 mm mercury column to 754 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% in daytime.

On January 18, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions, but precipitations expected in some northern and western regions at night and in the morning. Snow predicted. Fog will be observed in some places. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will vary from -2 of frost to +3 C at night, +5+9 C in daytime, in mountains -7-12 C degrees of frost at night, 0-5 of frost in daytime.