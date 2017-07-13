Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

On July 14, weather will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) told Report. North-east wind will be changed to the south-east wind in afternoon.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 21-24 C at night, 31-36 C in daytime, in Baku 22-24 C at night, 33-35 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will stay at 70-75% at night and 50-55% in afternoon.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be 22-23 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 23-24 degrees in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 25-26 degrees in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

In most regions, the weather will be mostly dry. But in daytime, lightning and short-term rainfall are expected in some places. The eastern wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 33-38 C in daytime, in mountains 11-16 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime.