Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mist will be observed on some places.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on January 5, mild north-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind in Baku and Absheron peninsula, intensifying occasionally.

The temperature will be +1-+4°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +8-+13°C in the daytime, +1-+3°C in Baku at night, +9-+11°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 mm Hg to 764, relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 50-55% in the daytime.

The weather in Azerbaijan's regions will be mainly dry tomorrow. Mist will be observed on some places at night and in the morning.

West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat at night, +9-+14°C in the daytime, 0-+5°C on the mountains at night, +4-+9°C in the daytime.