Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, changeable cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 18, intermittent rain will be observed during the day. North-east wind will be replaced by south-east wind in daytime.

Temperature will be 10-12 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 14-16 in daytime, in Baku 10-12 at night and 14-16 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 765 mm Hg from 771 above normal. Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

Intermittent rain will be observed on some regions of Azerbaijan and stop in daytime. Fog will be observed on some places at night and in morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 6-11˚C at night, 15-18˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C on mountains at night, 7-12˚C in daytime afternoon.