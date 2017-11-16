Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 17. Drizzle will be observed on some places of the peninsula during the day.

North-east wind will blow.

Temperature will be 9-12 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 15-17 in daytime, in Baku 10-12 at night and 15-17 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 769 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, moderate weather conditions in Absheron peninsula till November 19 mainly favourable for meteo-sensitive people.

Intermittent rain predicted in regions of Azerbaijan. Fog will be observed at night and in morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 6-11˚C at night, 15-18˚C in daytime, 2-7˚C on mountains at night, and 8-13˚C in daytime.