Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast on the day of the 2016 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on June 17 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be cloudy, mainly rainless. But little rainfall is expected in some places in the morning.

Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 18-21 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions on June 17, the weather will be mainly dry, but in some northern and western regions at night and in the evening lightning and rain are expected. In some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 16-21 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime, in the mountains 11-16 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime.