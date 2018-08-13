Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 14. Rain predicted in some places of peninsula in the morning. North-west wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on peninsula will be 20-23 C at night, 25-27 C in the daytime, in Baku 21-23 C at night, 25-27 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 mm mercury column to 761 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80 % at night and 55-60% in the daytime.

On northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) the temperature of sea water will be 23-24 degrees, while on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh) 24-25 degrees. Unfavorable weather conditions will be observed on the beaches due to the intensifying north-west wind.

Lightning and intermittent rain are expected in the regions of Azerbaijan on August 14. Torrential rain predicted in separate places. The west wind will blow and will intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in mountains 8-13 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime.