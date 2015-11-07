Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources drizzly weather, rain is expected in some places during the day. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature in the Absheron peninsula will be 7-10 C at night, 12-14 in the daytime, in Baku 8-10 at night, 12-14 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will decrease from 770 to 767 mm, relative humidity will be 85-95%.

Rain will fall in some places in the regions of Azerbaijan, Lankaran-Astara region is expected to be intense.

It will be foggy in some places in the morning. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountains -1-4 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.