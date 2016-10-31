Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Intermittent rain is predicted in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 1.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula rain will be intense on November 1. Mild north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

On the Absheron peninsula, the temperature is expected to be 6-8°C at night, 9-11°C in the daytime, also, 6-8°C in Baku at night, 9-11°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be reduced from 763 mm Hg to 758 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 85-95%.

Intermittent rain is expected in some places in Azerbaijan's regions at night and in the evening. It will intensify in some places in mountainous and sub-mountainous regions, sleet and snow is predicted. West wind will blow and intensify during the daytime. The temperature will be 4-8°C at night, 8-13°C in the daytime as well as from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on the mountains at night and 3-6°C in the daytime.