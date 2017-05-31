Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 1 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Rain is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Lightning may strike. North-west wind will blow and occasionally intensify.

Air temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 15-18 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night, 23-25 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 754 mm Hg to 759 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 55-65% in afternoon.

Lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some regions of Azerbaijan. It will intensify in some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in the mountains 5-10 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime.