Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ On the first day of October rain expected in some places of Absheron peninsula in the daytime will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources mild north-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 12-15 C at night, 18-21 C in daytime, in Baku 13-15 C at night, 19-21 C in the daytime.

Lightning and rain expected in some regions, it will gradually stop in western regions in the morning and in eastern regions during the day. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow..

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-6 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, mild hesitations of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula may be favorable for weather-sensitive people, however, humid weather can cause discomfort in some people.