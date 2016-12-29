Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 30 will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. The weather will be foggy in some places, there will be drizzle at night and in the morning. South-west wind will be followed by north-west wind.

The temperature will be +3+5 C at night, +7+10 C in the daytime, +3+5 C at night, +7+9 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 766 mm to 769 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-70% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, temperature conditions close to normal and mild hesitation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula until January 1 will be mostly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. Some places at night and in morning will be foggy, however snow is predicted in some northern regions. West wind will blow. The temperature will be -2+3 C at night, +6+10 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C of frost at night, +2+7 C in daytime.