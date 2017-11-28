Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 29. Drizzle predicted in some places in the morning and rain in the evening. North-east wind will blow.

Temperature will be 3-5 C of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 9-13 C in daytime, in Baku 3-5 C at night and 10-12 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 772 to 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula from November 29 to December 1 is relatively favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. However, rain is expected in some places in the evening, sleet and snow in mountainous areas. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow. Temperature will be 0-4 degrees of heat at night, 9-14 C in daytime. On the mountains, temperature will vary from - 1 degrees of frost to - 6 C at night and 6-10 C in daytime.