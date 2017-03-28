Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 29, changeable cloudy, mainly rainless weather will be observed in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mist predicted on some places at night and in the morning.

Occasionally intensifying south-west wind will be followed by occasionally intensifying north wind in the daytime.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, the temperature in Absheron peninsula will be +4-+7°C at night, +12-+17°C in the daytime, also, +5-+7°C in Baku at night, +14-+16°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 767 mm Hg from 760. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 60-70% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, considerable fluctuation of atmospheric pressure in Absheron peninsula on March 29-30 and frequent replacing of occasionally intensifying gilavar and khazri wind will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

Weather in Azerbaijani regions will be mainly rainless. Occasional fog will be observed on some places. Rain predicted in some southern regions at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify on some places.

The temperature will be +2-+7°C at night, +17-+22°C in the daytime, 0-5 degrees on the mountains at night, 10-15 degrees of heat in the daytime.

The MENR warns, west wind will occasionally intensify in some regions on March 29-30.