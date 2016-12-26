Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on December 27 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. Rain is expected at night. North-west wind will be replaced by mild south wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 0+1 C at night, +6+8 C in daytime, in Baku close to +1+3 C at night, +6+8 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 mm Hg column to 763 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 60-65% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Occasional rain is expected in eastern regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -2+3 C at night, +4+9 C in the daytime, in the mountains -3-8 C frost at night, +1+6 C in daytime.