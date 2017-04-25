Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on April 26 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Mild north-west wind will be replaced by north-easterly wind.

The temperature will be 6-9 C at night, 14-18 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 16-18 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 771 mm Hg to 776 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 60-70% in the afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on April 26-28 mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Rain is predicted in some places of Azerbaijani regions, snow is expected in mountainous areas. The afternoon will be mainly rainless in most regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be 6-11 C at night, 17-22 C in daytime, in mountains from -2 C+3 C at night, 6-11 C in daytime.