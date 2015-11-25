Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, on November 26, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. In some places will be foggy. Mild south-west wind will be followed by north-west wind in the evening.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-10 degrees at night, 14-18 degrees in the daytime, 8-10 C at night, 15-17 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. In some places will be foggy. Mild west wind will blow.

Temperature in Azerbaijani regions will be 1-6 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night and 11-16 C in the daytime.