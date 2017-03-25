Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on March 26, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy and drizzly in some places in the morning. Mild south-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally during the daytime.

The temperature will be +3+6°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +10+15°C in the daytime, +4+6°C in Baku at night, +13+15°C in the daytime.

An atmospheric pressure of 764 mm Hg will drop to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night and 55-65% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, fog and drizzle predicted on some places at night. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +1+6°C at night, +13+18°C in the daytime, 0+5 degrees on the mountains at night, +7+12 in the daytime.