Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on May 25 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy.

However, intermittent rain predicted in some places at night and in the morning. North-west wind will blow and occasionally intensify.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 14-16 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in Baku 14-16 C at night, 23-25 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-70% in afternoon.

In Azerbaijan's regions lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some places. It will be intensive in some places. The weather will be mainly rainless in most regions. The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in the mountains 5-10 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime.