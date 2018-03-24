Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 25, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog and drizzle predicted in some places towards the night. Strong north-western wind will blow and become moderate in the evening.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 10-14 C in daytime.

North-western wind will likely intensify on March 23-25 in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

In these days, the replacement of strong north wind with south wind in the Absheron peninsula is not favourable for meteo-sensitive people. Strong north-west wind will blow and become moderate in the second half of the day.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 6-9 C at night, 9-11 C in daytime.

Rain predicted in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, snow in mountains. Precipitations will be intensive in some places thunderstorm expected. Precipitations will cease during the daytime. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime.

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions the weather will be rainy. It will be intensive in some places, thunderstorm predicted. Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 7-11 C in daytime.

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions will be rainy at evening in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. Temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime.

Occasional rain predicted in Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions. Precipitations will be intensive in some places, snow and hail predicted in mountains. Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will vary from -2 C of frost to +3 C at night, 9-14 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will fluctuate between -2 C of frost to +5 C at night, 3-8 C in daytime.

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions the weather will be mainly rainless.. However rain predicted in some places during the daytime. Thunderstorm predicted. Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places

Temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime.

Rain predicted in some places of Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions. It can be intensive in some places. Precipitations will cease during the daytime. Fog will be observed in mountains in morning. North eastern wind will blow and intensify in some places at times.

Temperature will be 5-7 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime, in mountains 1-6 C at night, 7-11 C in daytime.