Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on March 25, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. North-east wind will be followed by mild south-west wind in the morning, it will intensify occasionally during the daytime.

The temperature will be +3+6°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +10+14°C in the daytime, +3+5°C in Baku at night, +12+14°C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, rain predicted on some places at night and in the morning. Snow will fall in mountainous regions. Fog and drizzle predicted in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +2+7°C at night, +13+18°C in the daytime, 0+5 degrees on the mountains at night, +5+10 in the daytime.