Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, on November 13 the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Rain is predicted in some places at night. South wind will blow

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 8-10 degrees at night, 14-17 degrees in the daytime, 8-10 C at night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. But in some places at night will be gloomy and drizzle is expected in eastern regions. South wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature in Azerbaijani regions will be 3-8 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night and 13-18 C in the daytime.