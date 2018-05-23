Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainless. North-west wind will blow. It will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 17-20 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in Baku 17-19 C at night and 28-30 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-50 % in daytime.

On May 24, south-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches, northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be 18-19 degrees.

East wind will blow on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The sea water temperature will be 20-21 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry. However, thunderstorm, and short term rain predicted in some parts of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. East wind will blow. Temperature will be 16-21 C at night, 30-35 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 9-14 at night 16-21 C in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, tomorrow, weak hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.