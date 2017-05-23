Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on May 24 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy.

Intermittent rain and lightning predicted in some places. North-west wind will blow and occasionally intensify.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 15-17 C at night, 21-26 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 23-25 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will be 80-85% at night, 60-70% in afternoon.

Although mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula and close to normal temperature is suitable for sensitive people, on May 25, mild weather can cause discomfort in some people.

In some of the country's regions, the lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in mountains 5-10 C at night, 13-17 C in daytime.