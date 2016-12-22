Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on December 23 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. North-west wind will be replaced by occasionally intensifying mild south wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be -3+1 C at night, +5+9 C in daytime, in Baku close to 0 C at night, +6+8 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 777 mm Hg column to 771 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-70% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, temperature conditions close to normal on the Absheron peninsula on December 23 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.In the background of south wind drop in atmospheric pressure on December 24 can cause discomfort in some people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Occasional rain is expected in Lankaran-Astara region.West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -1-6 C frost at night, +3+8 C in the daytime, in the mountains -6-11 C frost at night, -2+3 C in daytime.