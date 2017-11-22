Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 23. Rain is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Intermittent north-western wind will be replaced by north-east wind in the daytime.

Temperature will be 7-9 C of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 9-12 C in daytime, in Baku 7-9 C at night and 9-11 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 758 mm Hg from 763. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

Intermitted rain predicted in some regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, snow may fall in mountainous and foothill regions. Fog will be observed in some places. Western wind will intensify occasionally.

Temperature will be 3-8 degrees of heat at night, 9-13 in daytime. On the mountains temperature will vary from 3 degrees of frost to +2 degrees at night and 3-7 in daytime.