Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 23, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog will be observed in some places. The intensifying north-western wind will be mild in the evening.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 10-14 C in daytime.

North-western wind will likely intensify on March 23-25 in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

In these days, the replacement of strong north wind with south wind in the Absheron peninsula is not favourable for meteo-sensitive people.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic the weather will be mainly rainless, but short term rain is expected in some places in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime.

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions the weather will be mainly rainless. Fog and drizzle expected at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime.

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions the weather will be mainly rainless. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 6-10 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime.

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions the weather will be mainly rainless, but occasional rain and thunderstorm predicted in some eastern regions. Light fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will fluctuate between -2 C of frost to +3 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime.

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions the weather will be mainly rainless. Fog will be observed in some places at night. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 6-10 C at night, 17-22 C in daytime.

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions the weather will be mainly rainless. Light fog and drizzle will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. North eastern wind will intensify at times during the daytime.

Temperature will be 7-10 C at night, 17-22 C in daytime, in mountains 1-6 C at night, 14-19 C in daytime.