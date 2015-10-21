 Top
    Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

    To 17 degrees Celsius is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula

    Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather will be rainy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

    Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    On October 22, rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild south-west wind will blow..

    The temperature in the Absheron peninsula will be 11-14 C at night, 15-17 C in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night, 15-17 C in the daytime.

    Periodic rain expected to fall tomorrow in regions of Azerbaijan. Fog may be observed in some places. Occasionally amplifying east wind will prevail. The temperature will be 8-13 C at night, 16-21 C daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 10-15 C during the day.

