Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be cloudy and mainly dry.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the capital and on the peninsula north-west wind will intensify on July 22.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 23-26C at night, 32-36 C in the daytime, in Baku 24-26 C at night, 34-36 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. However, in some northern and western regions at night and in the morning lightning and intermittent rain is expected. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 22-27 C at night, 35-40 C in the daytime, in some places to reach 42 C in the mountains 17-22 C at night, 26-31 C in the daytime is expected.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 23-24 C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 24-25 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov is expected to be 26-27 C.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, weak fluctuation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on July 22-23 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.