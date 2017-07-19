Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on July 20, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly rainless.

North-east wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 22-25°C at night, 34-39°C in daytime, 23-25°C in Baku at night, 37-39°C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 45-55%.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be 26-27°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 27-28°C at Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and 28-29°C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather in Azerbaijani regions will be rainless. However, lightning and short-term rainfall expected in some mountainous areas at night and in the evening. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 20-25°C at night, 35-40°C in afternoon, in mountains 15-20°C at night, 28-33°C in afternoon.