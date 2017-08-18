Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed at the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeably cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on August 19. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 23-26 degrees of heat on the Absheron Peninsula at night, 31-36 in daytime, 23-25 in Baku at night, 33-35 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 762 mm Hg. relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 40-50 % in daytime.

The temperature of sea water on Absheron beaches is expected to be 24-25 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 25-26 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 26-27 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Regarding the medical-meteorological forecast, despite the relatively high humidity in the Absheron peninsula during some hours till August 21, the weather is relatively favorable for meteorologically sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 32-37 in daytime, 12-17 in the mountains at night, 22-27 in afternoon.