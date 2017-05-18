Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on May 19 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 12-15 C at night, 21-26 C in daytime, in Baku 13-15 C at night, 22-24 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will fall from 764 mm Hg to 754 mm Hg. Relative humidity will stay at 80-85% at night, 50-55% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. However, in some northern and western regions in the afternoon, lightning and rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places during the day.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in the mountains 5-10 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime.