Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 19, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Light fog predicted in some places. South wind will blow and intensify in the daytime.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 7-9 C at night, 15-19 C in daytime, in Baku 7-9 C at night and 16-18 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 to 758 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 50-55% in daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly rainless. But lightning and short term rain expected in some mountainous areas at evening. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

In regions temperature will be 4-8 C at night, 19-24 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 1-6 at night 7-12 C in daytime.