Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy and rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 18. North-west wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on peninsula will be 21-24 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in Baku 22-24 C at night, 29-31 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 755 to 761 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80 % at night and 40-45 % in the daytime.

On northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) the temperature of sea water will be 23-24 degrees, while on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh) 24-25 degrees.

Unfavorable weather condition will be experienced at beaches due to intensifying north-western wind.

Lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some northern regions of Azerbaijan on August 18 at night and morning and also in most regions in the daytime. Showers predicted in some places. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, in mountains 12-17 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, it is expected that the temperature will be within the climatic norm in the background of the strong wind that will be intensified in the Absheron Peninsula on 18-19 August, which is generally favorable for meteo sensitive people.