Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 18, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless. Light fog predicted in some places. South-west wind will blow and intensify in the daytime.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night and 16-18 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above normal - 769 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 45-50% in daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly rainless. But lightning and rain expected in some mountainous areas in first half of the day. Short term rain predicted. Fog will be observed in some places. South-west wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places

In regions temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 19-24 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will fluctuate between 2 degrees of frost to 3 C of heat at night, 8-13 C in daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, in the background of fall in atmospheric pressure on the Absheron Peninsula on April 18-19, the intensifying south wind can cause anxiety in meteo-sensitive people.