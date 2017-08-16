Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed at the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeably cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on August 17.

Rain predicted in some areas of the Peninsula in the morning. Mild north-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-24 degrees of heat on the Absheron Peninsula at night, 29-34 in the daytime, 21-23 in Baku at night, 30-32 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75%.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 24-25 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 25-26 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 26-27 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Lightning and rain are expected in some areas of Azerbaijani regions. East wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 19-24 degrees of heat at night, 31-36 in the daytime, 11-16 in the mountains at night, 21-26 in the afternoon.