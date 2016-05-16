 Top
    Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

    Lightning and rain expected in some regions at night and in the morning

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on May 17 mild north wind will blow

    Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 11-16 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in Baku 14-16 C at night, 22-24 C in the daytime.

    Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. However, lightning and rain are expected in some regions at night and in the morning. Fog is predicted in some places in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places at night and in the morning

    The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime, in the mountains 6-11 C at night and 15-20 C in the daytime.

