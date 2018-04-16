Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 17, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Light fog and drizzle predicted in some places in the morning. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night and 14-16 C in daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be above normal - 769 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-70% at night and 45-50% in daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly rainless. But lightning and rain expected in some mountainous areas in first half of the day. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow and intensify in the daytime.

In regions temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will fluctuate between 2 degrees of frost to 3 C of heat at night, 6-11 C in daytime.