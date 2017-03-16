Weather forecast for March 17 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to information, on March 17, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Occasional rain predicted. North-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +2+5 C at night, +8+11 C in daytime, in Baku +3+5 C at night, +9+11 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will raise from 758 mm Hg up to 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night, 60-70% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, changeable weather conditions in Absheron peninsula can cause discomfort in weather sensitive people.

Occasional rain predicted in Azerbaijan's regions. It will be intensive in some regions. Snow is expected in mountainous areas

It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally. Temperature will be +1+6 C at night, +9+14 C in the daytime, in the mountains -3+2 C at night, +3+7 C in daytime.